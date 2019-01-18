French Troops Will Stay in Syria, Iraq in 2019
President Emmanuel Macron (Shutterstock)
President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced France will retain its troops in Syria and Iraq in 2019.
Speaking at an air base located in Toulouse, southwestern France, Macron stressed that their military engagement will continue throughout 2019 in the Levant region.
"The announced withdrawal of our American ally should not deflect us from our strategic objective to eradicate ISIS," he added.
In December, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to withdraw roughly 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria, claiming that American forces had defeated ISIS there.
