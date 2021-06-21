Fresh Clashes Erupt in Sheikh Jarrah

Israeli forces and Palestinian youth engage in fresh clashes in the holy occupied city of Al-Quds’ Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood amid resumption of incessant Israeli provocations there and elsewhere throughout the Palestinian territories.

Confrontations began on Saturday between illegal Israeli settlers in the neighborhood and the area’s residents after the Israelis attacked the houses there, Palestinian media outlets reported.

Footage recorded during the melee, showed the settlers throwing chairs at the Palestinians.

The scuffles dragged into Sunday, when Israeli reinforcements were called to the neighborhood, Israeli paper The Jerusalem Post wrote.

The media outlets said a number of Palestinian youths were wounded during the Sunday clashes, without providing an exact figure.

Also earlier, at least 54 of the settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound in al-Quds’ Old City, London-based New Arab website reported.

The settlers, who were enjoying heavy protection by Israeli forces, began partaking in “provocative tours” on the compound after the raid, it added.

The forces, meanwhile, arrested an employee of the Construction Committee at al-Aqsa, named as Nasser Abu Aker, reported al-Quds’ Islamic Waqf (Endowment) Organization.



Over the past week, the Israeli military has also staged airstrikes against the Tel Aviv-blockaded Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip, on at least two occasions in outright breach of a ceasefire that ended the regime’s hugely deadly war on the territory last month.

In May, the Al-Quds neighborhood became the focal point of tensions after the regime handed out eviction orders to Palestinians there. Clashes ensued that were cracked down on by the Israeli forces. Scores of Palestinians died during the suppression campaign.

BREAKING: The occupation army and its settlers storm the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied al-Quds, and violent confrontations are taking place now while the Palestinian youths are confronting them.

The regime then launched the war against Gaza that had risen up in protest against Israeli instigation in al-Quds, killing hundreds of other Palestinians.

Gaza-based resistance movement have sternly warned Tel Aviv against tempting another round of violence across the Palestinian lands. The groups fired more than 4,000 rockets towards the occupied territories during the war, forcing the regime to desperately demand the truce.