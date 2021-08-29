  1. Home
Fresh Explosion in Kabul, Deaths, Casualties to be Announced

Published August 29th, 2021 - 12:43 GMT
blast heard at the Afghani capital Kabul

Local reports said on Sunday that a new blast heard at the Afghani capital Kabul.

Reports of casualties are not revealed yet.

On Thursday, twin blasts occurred outside the Kabul airport, Hamid Karzai International Airport, killing dozens of Afghans and 13 US troops. Explosions expected to be carried out by ISIS-K terrorist group.

US president Joe Biden expected attacks to continue before August 31 deadline.

Tags:KabulKabul airportAfghanistan

