Fresh Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Leads to Palestinian Death

Palestinian paramedics and journalists carry a wounded fellow journalist during clashes with Israeli forces east of Gaza city. (Said KHATIB / AFP)

A Palestinian man was martyred in a fresh Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry identified the victim as Naji al-Zaanin, 25, in the attack that targeted the northern city of Beit Lahia.

The Israeli military confirmed the airstrike, saying it targeted a group of Palestinians trying to fire rockets into Israeli territory.

Early Wednesday, the Israeli army carried out a series of airstrikes in Gaza in response to rocket fire, injuring three people, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli military said on Twitter it started attacking targets in Gaza in response to rocket fire into the city of Be’er Sheva.

In a statement, the military said it bombed 20 targets throughout Gaza, including an underground tunnel, going on to hold Palestinian group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, for the escalation.

