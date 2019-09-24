Fresh Saudi Airstrikes Kill 13 People in Yemen

Saudi airstrikes have killed at least 13 people in Yemen’s southwestern province of Dhale.

Yemen’s al-Masirah TV reported that Saudi airstrikes hit a residential building in Dhale on Tuesday.

Al-Masirah said other people were still trapped under the rubble.

Saudi air raids on Monday hit a mosque in the western province of Amran, killing seven people, including children and women, who had taken refuge in the mosque in order to avoid Saudi attacks.

The intensified air raids come despite an offer by Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement for a ceasefire.





A Houthi official on Friday said the movement would stop targeting Saudi territory if Riyadh ended its strikes on Yemen.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies launched a war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing a former regime back to power.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 91,000 over the past four and a half years.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

