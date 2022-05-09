G7 Leaders Rebuke Russia, Commemorate End of WWII

The leaders of the G7 member countries released a unified statement commemorating the end of WWII, condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and expressing support for Ukraine.

The G7, also known as the Group of Seven, is a global organization and alliance made up of some of the world’s largest economies. Its current members include the U.K., the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

The E.U. is also a member of the G7, although not represented with a number as the other individual members are. Russia used to be a member and officially joined as the G8 in 1997, but was indefinitely suspended after annexing Crimea in 2014.

The G7 leaders’ statement opened with, “Today, on 8 May, we, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), alongside Ukraine and the wider global community, commemorate the end of the Second World War in Europe and the liberation from fascism and the National Socialist reign of terror, which caused immeasurable destruction, unspeakable horrors and human suffering.”

The leaders’ statement then wasted no time in addressing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has destabilized the region and caused rippling effects throughout the world.

“Seventy-seven years later, President Putin and his regime now chose to invade Ukraine in an unprovoked war of aggression against a sovereign country. His actions bring shame on Russia and the historic sacrifices of its people,” the G7 statement noted.

While not a member, the meeting between the G7 leaders was joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The G7 statement noted Zelensky said Ukraine’s ultimate goal is to ensure the full withdrawal of Russia’s military forces and equipment from Ukraine and to secure its ability to protect itself in the future.

The G7 leaders said they have provided and pledged support to Ukraine exceeding $24 billion USD in financial and material means since the beginning of the invasion. The leaders also reiterated that they will continue to sanction Russia, counter Russia’s disinformation campaign and move away from dependency on Russian oil and energy.

The G7 leaders concluded their statement with a strong rebuke to Russia and a salute to those who fought in WWII.

“We remain united in our resolve that President Putin must not win his war against Ukraine. We owe it to the memory of all those who fought for freedom in the Second World War, to continue fighting for it today, for the people of Ukraine, Europe and the global community.”