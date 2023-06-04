Gaddafi son begins hunger strike in Lebanon

ALBAWABA - Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of the former Libyan leader, late Muammar Gaddafi, has embarked on a hunger strike in Lebanon, where he has been held without trial for more than 7 years.

Local media outlets said Sunday that his decision to refuse food is a form of protest against his "indefinite detention".

On Saturday, Gaddafi's lawyer confirmed that his client is "resolute and will continue the hunger strike until the very end."

The former leader's son has been arrested in Lebanon since 2015 following his abduction from Syria, where he had sought political asylum.

He questioned the prolonged deprivation of a fair trial.

"How is it possible for a political prisoner to be detained for all these years without a just legal process?", he asked.

The abduction was said to be orchestrated by Lebanese militants who demanded information regarding the whereabouts of Lebanese cleric Musa al-Sadr, who vanished in Libya 45 years ago.

Unresolved disappearance of al-Sadr in 1978 continues to be a painful chapter in Lebanon's history. While al-Sadr's family believes he might still be alive and held captive in a Libyan prison, many Lebanese citizens assume his demise, despite the lack of concrete evidence.