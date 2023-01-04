  1. Home
  3. Gallop: 90% of Americans feel 2023 will be a 'political conflict' year

Gallop: 90% of Americans feel 2023 will be a 'political conflict' year

Published January 4th, 2023 - 07:19 GMT
Capitol Hill
A view of the U.S. Capitol on January 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. Today members of the 118th Congress will be sworn-in and the House of Representatives is working to elect a new Speaker of the House. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

ALBAWABA - The great majority of Americans do not feel happy about the New Year according to a latest poll published by Gallop. 

The poll shows that 9 out of 10 US citizens feel that 2023 will be marred by political conflict as published by Anadolu. That's is 90 percent of those polled. 

The poll published, Tuesday, further show that "72% think the crime rate will rise, and 56% predict there will be many strikes by labor unions."

Hence, must of the Americans interviews are entering the New Year with gloomy expectations on the domestic and international levels. 

