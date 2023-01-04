Gallop: 90% of Americans feel 2023 will be a 'political conflict' year

ALBAWABA - The great majority of Americans do not feel happy about the New Year according to a latest poll published by Gallop.

The poll shows that 9 out of 10 US citizens feel that 2023 will be marred by political conflict as published by Anadolu. That's is 90 percent of those polled.

The poll published, Tuesday, further show that "72% think the crime rate will rise, and 56% predict there will be many strikes by labor unions."

Hence, must of the Americans interviews are entering the New Year with gloomy expectations on the domestic and international levels.