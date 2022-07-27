Gantz: Israel 'Actively' Considers Striking Iran to Delay Its Nuclear Program

ALBAWABA - Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said his country may launch a strike against Iran, calling its nuclear program “a global problem” at a conference on Tuesday according to the Palestine Chronicle.

Gantz also criticized the 2015 nuclear deal – abandoned by the US in 2018 – and the possibility of its revival, though the negotiations to that effect don’t seem to be going anywhere. “Iran is a global problem. It is not just Israel’s private problem,” Gantz said in Jerusalem, during a conference hosted by Israel’s Channel 13.

"We are able to seriously harm and delay the nuclear (program),” he added, when asked if Israel was capable of delaying Iran’s progress towards creating an atomic weapon, or stopping it outright.

His controversial comments have been trending on the social media. Whilst many have contemplated for a long time that Israel may indeed strike Iran, it would be very dangerous and almost certain to lead to a nuclear exchange.

The former head of the Israeli military, who was brought back into the caretaker government in June, insisted that the nuclear deal negotiated in 2015 was a “bad agreement” that would only temporarily delay Tehran’s atomic ambitions he was quoted in the Palestinian website.

He warned that lifting the sanctions would enable Iran to develop its economy and eventually legitimize a return to the nuclear program at a later date, Gantz argued.

The Israeli minister is skeptical about whether US President Joe Biden could revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which his predecessor Donald Trump unilaterally exited in 2018.

He says Israel may strike Iran to push back the possibility of Iran gaining the technology to make nuclear weapons and more precisely a nuclear bomb.

Despite all the social media comments would Israeli really contemplate on striking Iran. Many argue it would risk a nuclear exchange. After all, they made such a decision in the past and strike at Iranian military leaders and scientists and appeared to be getting away with it.