Gaza Bloodbath: Israel Shoots Down 7 Palestinians

A Palestinian protester holds up a Palestinian flag in one hand while raising a crutch with another during clashes with Israeli forces near Gaza Strip on September 26, 2018. (SAID KHATIB / AFP)

Follow > Disable alert for Gaza Strip Disable alert for Gaza Follow >

At least seven Palestinians were killed and 90 others injured by the Israeli army while taking part in ongoing demonstrations along the Gaza-Israel buffer zone, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.



In a statement, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra updated the death toll, saying Muhammed Esref el-Avavide, 26, was also martyred by Israeli gunfire.



Earlier al-Qidra said that Mohamed Inshani, 18, Iyad Khalil al-Shaer, 18, Mohamed Nayef al-Houm, 14, Mohamed Shahsa , 24, Mohamed Walid Moustafa Haniyyah, 32, and Nasir Musbih, 12, have been killed by Israeli army gunfire.



According to al-Qidra, 90 Palestinians, including 35 children and four women were injured -- two of them seriously -- by Israeli troops deployed along the other side of the buffer zone.



Protesters -- who have been staging demonstrations since March 30 -- demand the “right of return” to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.



They also demand an end to Israel’s 11-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of basic commodities.



According to the Health Ministry, more than 180 Palestinians have been martyred -- and thousands more injured -- since the rallies began some six months ago.

This article has been adapted from its original source.