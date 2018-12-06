Gaza Factions Slam U.S. Draft to Label Palestinian Resistance as Terrorism

Palestinian factions (Twitter)

Palestinian factions on Thursday decried a U.S.-sponsored draft resolution condemning Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

In a press conference held outside the U.N. headquarters in Gaza City, the factions slammed the draft resolution for "labeling the Palestinian resistance and struggle as terrorism".

"The draft resolution which is biased to the [Israeli] occupation aims at criminalizing the Palestinian resistance groups and stigmatizing them with practicing terrorism," Yousri Darwish, a Palestinian activist, told the conference.

He accused the U.S. administration of trying to label the Palestinian steadfastness with terrorism.

Darwish warned of "launching a new Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," pointing out that the U.S. draft resolution – if adopted - would give the green light for the Israeli assault.

He went on to call on Arab and Islamic countries to rally support for the Palestinian cause.

The UN General Assembly is expected to convene on Thursday to vote on the draft, which would -- if adopted -- “condemn” Hamas for “inciting violence” against Israel.

