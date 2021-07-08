Gaza Needs $485 Billion to Recover After War with Israel

Due to the destruction wrought by the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza, the besieged area needs up to $485 billion to recover, a new report by the World Bank, the United Nations, and the European Union says. The 11-day war between Israel and Gaza from 10 May to 21 May saw at least 1,500 strikes from air, land, and sea by Israeli forces and approximately 4,300 rockets fired from Gaza, the vast majority being intercepted before landing on Israeli towns and cities. 256 people were k

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News. Subscribe Leave this field blank