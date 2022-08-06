Gaza Under Attack: The World Appeals For 'Deescalation'

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces have killed a 5-year-old in an airstrike on the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of the city of Gaza. Alaa Abdullah Riyad Qaddoum. Her father and six-year-old brother were also injured in the same attack.

BREAKING: Israeli forces killed 5-year-old Alaa Abdullah Riyad Qaddoum today in an airstrike in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City. Alaa's father and six-year-old brother were injured in the same attack. #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/aM4D2tCVYf — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) August 5, 2022

The Israel attack, Friday, is under the hashtag of (#GazaUnderAttack) which is trending.

Video footage documents the moment when the Israeli occupation warplanes targeted Palestine Tower in Gaza Strip. #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/OIosi7ml2L — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 5, 2022

At least 10 people died in the attack with scores of injured:

The Israeli regime has killed 15 Palestinians in Gaza including a 5 yr old girl.



25000 🇮🇱 reservists are being prepared for a prolonged military assault.



The Israeli regime is sick & depraved.



But so are all of you who continue to provide impunity for it.#GazaUnderAttack — Dr. Yara Hawari د. يارا هواري (@yarahawari) August 5, 2022

There was much devastation in the bombing and it has been reported that 55 were injured in the attack that was condemned by the international community starting from Jordan, Qatar, and the United Nations.

Most of the victims' bodies are burnt and mutilated due to the Israeli bombing, according to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health in Gaza.



At least 10 Palestinians, including a child and a woman, have been killed and 55 others injured so far.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/xdeAUPm7Cn — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) August 5, 2022

Even the United States was forced to act, appealing for calm: The US said on Friday that it is working with Israel, Palestine, and regional partners to restore "calm" after Israeli airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip left 10 people dead, including a child and a leader of the Quds Brigade of Islamic Jihad, and dozens more wounded according to Anadolu.

اللهمَّ إنا نستودعك غزّة وما حولها، أرضها وسماءها وأهلها والمرابطين فيها، يا من لا تضيع عنده الودائع 🙏



حسبي الله ونعم الوكيل

حسبي الله ونعم الوكيل #GazaUnderAttack #غزة_تحت_القصف pic.twitter.com/WMZeLOS1P3 — ساخر (@SakerSport) August 5, 2022

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby urged all parties "to avoid further escalation," and but the Biden administration remains "unwavering in our commitment to Israel security," in a report by the Turkish news agency.

Dozens of unarmed civilians were killed in the attack. The Jordan Foreign Ministry urged the international community to take "urgent and effective" action to stop the escalation and provide protection to the Palestinian people according to Anadolu. The news agency quoted its spokesman Haitham Abu Al-Ful warned of "dangerous" consequences for the Israeli escalation and terrorizing civilians, which "will only increase tension and violence and deepen the environment of despair."

He said: “The solution to the problem of the Gaza Strip and preventing the escalation of violence lies in finding a real political horizon by returning to the negotiating table to achieve a just peace on the basis of the two-state solution."

Breaking| Dozens of unarmed civilians including children got injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/6mpadZxwpG — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) August 5, 2022

Al-Ful said what would solve the problem would also be "lifting the unjust siege on the Gaza Strip, promptly addressing the humanitarian needs in it, and respecting the rules of international law and resolutions of international legitimacy."

Earlier Friday, the Israeli army said it began launching raids on targets of the "Islamic Jihad" movement in the Gaza Strip. The Gaza Health Ministry said the raids resulted in the deaths of 10 Palestinians, including a girl and a woman. Islamic Jihad spokesman Daoud Shehab announced that Israel assassinated Tayseer al-Jabari, a prominent leader in Saraya al-Quds, the armed wing of the movement according to Anadolu.

Al Quds Brigade fired over 100 rockets towards different Israeli cities including Tel Aviv. Heartbreaking videos have been rife:

Father of a 5-year-old Palestinian girl holds her body in the al-Shifa hospital after she was killed by an Israeli airstrike on Gaza short ago.



Dozens others have been injured and killed.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/yFC8QsBw5b — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) August 5, 2022

According to an Anadolu Agency reporter in Gaza, Israeli warplanes hit separate areas in Gaza City, Khan Yunis, and the northern Gaza Strip. Among the targets that the army raided was an apartment in Burj Palestine, in the Rimal neighborhood in western Gaza City.