Gazans Hold Protest Against Jailed Palestinians in Saudi Arabia

Scores of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip staged a rally on Wednesday to demand the release of Palestinians in Saudi prisons.

"Release detainees in Saudi jails" was one of banners waved by the protesters in the rally held outside the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza City.

"We demand the Saudi authorities to release Palestinian detainees in Saudi jails and those held without charge or trial," Abdelmajed al-Khoudary, a spokesman for the National Committee for Defense of Palestinian Prisoners in Saudi Arabia, an NGO, which organized the rally, told participants.





Hailing Saudi support for the Palestinian people, al-Khoudary voiced hope that Riyadh would heed appeals by families of Palestinians held by the kingdom to release their relatives.

Last month, Palestinian group Hamas said group member Mohammad al-Khoudary and his son have been held by Saudi authorities since April.

According to the Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, 60 Palestinians have been forcibly disappeared by Saudi authorities.

There was no comment from Saudi authorities on the accusation.

