GCC Defence meet to counter regional threat

ALBAWABA - The 19th meeting of the Joint Defense Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) opened in Riyadh. This is a meeting of GCC defence ministers aimed to strengthen security in the region.

Saudi Defense Minister Prince #Khaled_bin_Salman said that the #Gulf Cooperation Council countries are seeking to enhance aspects of cooperation between them and raise the level of joint Gulf defense work.#Saudi_Arabia pic.twitter.com/BZvTmSnQSM — خالد اسكيف (@khalediskef) November 8, 2022

Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid Bin Salman opened the conference whilst emphasizing the significance of strengthening many facets among the GCC states in order to protect these nations' resources and the benefits of their peoples, advance their accomplishments, and realize the leaders' ambitions and objectives according to Saudi Gazette.

The meeting was attended by Gulf Defence Minister from Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman and according to a statement from the Saudi Ministry of Defense, Prince Khalid said the GCC is working to improve the military capacity of its armed forces in order to confront all threats and safeguard regional security according to Anadolu.

WAM stated Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, led the UAE delegation which discussed a host of topics aimed at activating joint military cooperation, as well as following up on all matters that would enhance defence cooperation among GCC member states' armed forces and strengthen joint cohesion and coordination, in addition to continuing to unify all efforts to support the security and stability of the region.