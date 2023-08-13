Georgia prosecutors prove Trump's 2021 elections tampering

ALBAWABA - A number of prosecutors in Georgia state have presented documents proving Trump's team tampering with the 2020 election results.

According to CNN, the election system hack occurred in Coffee County, where Trump received almost 70% of the vote. Investigators have evidence that the breach was not done voluntarily by Trump supporters, but rather in collaboration with individuals close to him.

The documents also include emails and text messages linking members of Trump's team directly to the breach of the voting system in early January 2021.