Georgians Want PM to Resign After 'Botched up' EU Membership

Protestors in Georgia on Friday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili after the country was not given "candidate" status by the European Union.

During the demonstration in the national capital of Tbilisi in front of the parliament, protestors blamed the government for "failing" to obtain the status at an EU Summit on June 23.

In the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, thousands of people took to the streets to demonstrate their support for country's EU membership bid.



The gatherings started after the European Commission recommended waiting before granting Georgia EU candidate status. pic.twitter.com/DyQuqGRuQY — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) June 20, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed demonstrators via a video message.

He said his country was given EU candidate country status and noted that Georgia is on the same path.



