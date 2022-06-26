  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Georgians Want PM to Resign After 'Botched up' EU Membership

Georgians Want PM to Resign After 'Botched up' EU Membership

Published June 26th, 2022 - 05:52 GMT
Prime Minister
People wave EU and Georgian flags during a rally gathering tens of thousands of attendees in support of Georgia's candidacy for European Union membership, on June 24, 2022, a day after the bloc's leaders deferred Georgia's candidacy, demanding widespread political reforms. (Photo by Vano SHLAMOV / AFP)
Highlights
Protestors demand resignation of Prime Minister Garibashvili

Protestors in Georgia on Friday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili after the country was not given "candidate" status by the European Union.

During the demonstration in the national capital of Tbilisi in front of the parliament, protestors blamed the government for "failing" to obtain the status at an EU Summit on June 23.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed demonstrators via a video message.

He said his country was given EU candidate country status and noted that Georgia is on the same path.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Prime MinisterGeorgiaProtestEUEU membershipUkrainian PresidentVolodymyr Zelenskyy

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...