German Chancellor Merkel to Give up CDU Leadership After 18 Years

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a joint statement with the French President after the European Union Summit of 27 heads of state or government. (AFP/File)

Follow > Disable alert for Aron Ayesh Follow >

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning to give up the leadership of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) at a party conference in December, local media reported on Monday.

Merkel has told party’s executive committee that she is not intending to run for the party’s chair again but wanted to remain as the chancellor, German press agency DPA, weekly Der Spiegel and various other media outlets reported.

Her decision came after the CDU and its sister party CSU suffered heavy losses in recent regional polls in the states of Bavaria and Hesse.

Merkel, who has led the CDU for 18 years, is expected to hold a news conference later on Monday.

This article has been adapted from its original source.