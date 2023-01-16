German defense minister Lambrecht resigns

ALBAWABA - German defense minister Christine Lambrecht officially submitted her resignation letter to Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday.

Lambrecht resigned amid doubts that she may not be able to lead Germany in reviving its long-neglected armed forces against the backdrop of the Ukraine war, the Guardian reported.

German Minster of Defense Christine Lambrecht has officially resigned. pic.twitter.com/ZFzEq0RwQ2 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 16, 2023

"Today I asked the chancellor to dismiss me from the office of federal minister of defence," Christine Lambrecht's statement reads.

Germany is currently reviewing to send locally-built battle tanks to help Ukraine in its war against Russia, which started about 11 months ago.

The member of the Social Democratic Party was criticized earlier after announcing the shipment of 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine, the BBC reported.