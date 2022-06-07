German FM Tests Positive For Covid-19

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, tested positive for coronavirus shortly after arriving in Pakistan on Tuesday, according to the Deutsche Welle (DW).

The German newspaper said that the foreign minister had to cancel all of her appointments after testing positive for Covid-19.

DEVELOPING: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock cancels appointments after testing positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/GzHALsBIE0 — DW News (@dwnews) June 7, 2022

Germany's Baerbock planned to hold talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan's FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on bilateral ties and discuss regional and global issues before announcing her infection.