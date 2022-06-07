German FM Tests Positive For Covid-19

  1. Home
Published June 7th, 2022 - 11:51 GMT
The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, tested positive for coronavirus shortly after arriving in Pakistan on Tuesday, according to the Deutsche Welle (DW).

The German newspaper said that the foreign minister had to cancel all of her appointments after testing positive for Covid-19.

Germany's Baerbock planned to hold talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan's FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on bilateral ties and discuss regional and global issues before announcing her infection.

