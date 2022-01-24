  1. Home
German Police: Gunman Shoots Several People at The University of Heidelberg

Published January 24th, 2022 - 01:15 GMT
ALBAWABA - German police say that a man with a gun went in a lecture hall at the University of Heidelberg and shot several people.

The university is in the southwestern part of Germany and the perpetrator has been shot dead. 

Investigations are continuing and this is a developing story.
 


