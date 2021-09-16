German Police Hold Four in Alleged Terror Attack Plot on Synagogue

Local media stated that the German police held 4 people, including a Syrian teenager, over accusations of planning a terror attack on a synagogue in the western town of Hagen ahead of the Jewish Yom Kippur holidays.

The arrests came in the wake of an unnamed foreign secret service tip-off that an alleged terror attack was imminent, according to the Berlin-based Der Tagesspiegel newspaper.

Police armed with machine guns increased their protection for the Hagen synagogue Wednesday evening and cordoned off the area.

Terror attack against synagogue in Hagen Germany prevented. So far a sixteen year old boy, his brother and most likely his father have been arrested. An Islamist background is suspected.#Hagen #antisemitism #Antisemitismus — NichtNicht (@NichtNicht2) September 16, 2021

Hagen police said they had also searched several buildings following the arrests.

Meanwhile, the synagogue canceled its religious service due to the terror threat.

Reacting to the investigation, German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht spoke of a "very serious threat."



The incident awakens horrific memories of the attack on the synagogue in the eastern city of Halle two years ago, said Lambrecht, according to a statement from her ministry.

Lambrecht was referring to a terror attack in which an armed right-wing extremist tried to force his way into the synagogue and shot two nearby people dead.

The 28-year-old man, who confessed to carrying out the attack, was convicted last year and given a life sentence.

"It is unbearable that Jews are again exposed to such a terrible threat and were unable to celebrate the beginning of their highest festival, Yom Kippur, peacefully together," she added.

After reports of Police guarding a Synagogue last night in Hagen, Germany it has been revealed that Police have arrested a 16 year old Syrian Asylum seeker who they believe was planning a terror attack and they've searched his home. https://t.co/wzy3RWb84v — Col is Right (@Col_is_Right) September 16, 2021

The German government has been deeply alarmed by a surge in anti-Semitic hate crimes over the past years.

The number of registered anti-Semitic hate crimes in Germany reached a new peak last year, according to figures released by the government, as authorities have reported at least 2,275 crimes with an anti-Semitic background until the end of January 2021, among them 55 acts of violence.