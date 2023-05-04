German train runs over employees, kills 2

ALB AWABA - Two people were killed, several other were injured, by a train run over in the city of Hort, near the German city of Cologne.
A train ran over a group of people, Thursday, injuring several people and killing two, according to German police.
The accident occurred at a railway crossing, as the train was on its way from Emden to Koblenz.
2 people killed in train accident in western Germany https://t.co/uCQCwarwne— FOX2548 & WIProud (@WIProudTV) May 4, 2023
The final toll of injuries has not yet been revealed.
Preliminary investigations suggested that the victims were a group of workers. No further information about their identities were disclosed.
Two dead after #trainaccident in western #Germany - police https://t.co/jbbU0MJzDn— CDE News (@CDNewsDispatch) May 4, 2023
The authorities are still investigating the incident, the cause of which is still unknown. The railway has been temporarily closed.
2 people killed in train accident in western Germany https://t.co/oPq5Z7IG6d— WGN Radio News (@WGNRadioNews) May 4, 2023
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)