German train runs over employees, kills 2

ALB AWABA - Two people were killed, several other were injured, by a train run over in the city of Hort, near the German city of Cologne.

A train ran over a group of people, Thursday, injuring several people and killing two, according to German police.

The accident occurred at a railway crossing, as the train was on its way from Emden to Koblenz.

2 people killed in train accident in western Germany https://t.co/uCQCwarwne — FOX2548 & WIProud (@WIProudTV) May 4, 2023

The final toll of injuries has not yet been revealed.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the victims were a group of workers. No further information about their identities were disclosed.

The authorities are still investigating the incident, the cause of which is still unknown. The railway has been temporarily closed.