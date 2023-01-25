Germany to dispatch Leopard tanks to Ukraine

ALBAWABA - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that Berlin agreed to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

"This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability," the chancellor said.

The right decision by NATO Allies and friends to send main battle tanks to Ukraine. Alongside Challenger 2s, they will strengthen Ukraine’s defensive firepower.



Together, we are accelerating our efforts to ensure Ukraine wins this war and secures a lasting peace. https://t.co/55BKg7orfJ — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 25, 2023

Germany agreed to support Ukraine with 14 Leopard tanks and will authorize allies, who imported such tanks, to follow its lead.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed Germany's decision by tweeting: "Together, we are accelerating our efforts to ensure Ukraine wins this war and secures a lasting peace."

The decision comes days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appeal for Western allies to send military aid for Kyiv amid the Russian war which broke out 11 months ago.