Germany Arrests 2 Ex-Members of Syria's Secret Police

(Shutterstock)

German authorities said Wednesday that they have arrested two suspected former members of Syria's secret police on suspicion of carrying out or aiding in crimes against humanity.

Federal prosecutors said the men were arrested Tuesday in Berlin and the southwestern state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Prosecutors said that a 56-year-old high-ranking member of Syria's General Intelligence Directorate, identified only as Anwar R., is accused of participating in the abuse of detainees at a prison he oversaw in Damascus. As lead investigator, he allegedly ordered the use of systematic and brutal torture of anti-regime activists between July 2011 and January 2012.

According to prosecutors, the second man, Eyad A., aged 42, was part of a unit that arrested hundreds of activists and brought them to the prison run by the other suspect.

Both suspects had left Syria in 2012, the prosecutors added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.