Germany arrests Syrian Islamic extremism suspect

German authorities in Hamburg arrested on Tuesday morning a 28-year-old Syrian citizen, suspected of planning to detonate civilian targets using a homemade explosive belt for "extremist Islamic and jihadist" reasons, according to a German police statement.

He is suspected of trying to obtain substances online that would have allowed him to manufacture an explosive belt. https://t.co/DOMGaxjP9E — The Associated Press (@AP) April 25, 2023

It is suspected that the defendant's brother, who is four years younger than him and lives in Kempten, Bavaria, helped him in his plan. But the police statement did not disclose if the other brother was arrested too.

Festnahme wegen geplantem Sprengstoffanschlag: #BKA und die @PolizeiHamburg nahmen heute im Auftrag der GenStA Hamburg eine Person fest und durchsuchten mehrere Objekte in Hamburg und Kempten (BY). Es waren ca. 250 Kräfte im Einsatz. Mehr Infos hier: https://t.co/NqQZAZCZTJ pic.twitter.com/UUj6FcJ6YI — Bundeskriminalamt (@bka) April 25, 2023

Public prosecutors in the northern city of Hamburg conducted searches as part of a joint investigation with the police. Where about 250 police personnel participated in the operation.

German police arrest Syrian man over suspected jihadist bomb plot https://t.co/nBAvttngq9 — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) April 25, 2023

According to the police, the German judiciary has charged the 28-year-old suspect with "financing terrorism".

Sources suggested that the suspect, whose name was not revealed, had purchased raw materials for making bombs from the Internet over a period of several weeks.