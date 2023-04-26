Germany arrests Syrian Islamic extremism suspect

  1. Home
Published April 26th, 2023 - 10:18 GMT
ALBAWABA - Authorities in Germany have arrested a young man of Arab nationality, who is one of two brothers suspected of planning to blow up civilian targets using a homemade explosive belt with Islamist motives.

German authorities in Hamburg arrested on Tuesday morning a 28-year-old Syrian citizen, suspected of planning to detonate civilian targets using a homemade explosive belt for "extremist Islamic and jihadist" reasons, according to a German police statement.

It is suspected that the defendant's brother, who is four years younger than him and lives in Kempten, Bavaria, helped him in his plan. But the police statement did not disclose if the other brother was arrested too.

Public prosecutors in the northern city of Hamburg conducted searches as part of a joint investigation with the police. Where about 250 police personnel participated in the operation.

According to the police, the German judiciary has charged the 28-year-old suspect with "financing terrorism".

Sources suggested that the suspect, whose name was not revealed, had purchased raw materials for making bombs from the Internet over a period of several weeks.

 

