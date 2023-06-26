Breaking Headline

Serbia releases 3 Kosovo policemen

June 26th, 2023
ALBAWABA - Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced that Serbia has released three Kosovo policemen. According to the PM, Serbia had taken the policemen into custody earlier this month amid ...
Germany deploys 4k troops to Lithuania

Published June 26th, 2023 - 10:00 GMT
ALBAWABA - German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced earlier today Germany's plan to station new 4,000 troops in Lithuania.

"Germany is ready to permanently station a robust brigade in Lithuania," Pistorius said during a visit to the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. He added that facilities would need to be built to accommodate the troops, DW reported. 

