Germany investigates in "Russian journalists poisoning"

ALBAWABA - German authorities have opened an investigation following suspicions of poisoning two Russian journalists and activists, according to AFP.

The Russian journalists and activists who had recently attended a meeting of Russian opposition figures in Berlin, reported health problems.

Die Polizei hat eine Untersuchung eingeleitet, nachdem ein russischer Journalist und ein Aktivist gesundheitliche Probleme nach einer Konferenz in Berlin gemeldet hatten, die auf eine mögliche Vergiftung hindeuteten.https://t.co/wXiDqqgplH — Hans Maul 🇺🇦🌻🇬🇧🇺🇸🇪🇺🇲🇩台湾 ☮️🗽小熊維尼🚮 (@HansMaulBB) May 21, 2023

One of the participants, identified as a 'journalist', who recently left Russia, was reported to be experiencing "unspecified symptoms" during the meeting, which she believed had started earlier.

While the second participant, Natalia Arno, director of the non-governmental organization "Free Russia" based in the United States, was said to be experiencing symptoms and discovered that her hotel room had been tampered with.

German police have opened an investigation after a Russian journalist and an activist who participated in a Berlin conference reported health problems that suggested possible poisoning, the Welt am Sonntag reported. https://t.co/VQ7OKSYwkq — The Local Germany (@TheLocalGermany) May 21, 2023

She shared her health condition on Facebook, saying that her health issues ranging from "sharp pain" to "numbness".

She mentioned that she is still experiencing "strange symptoms" but feels some improvement.

German police have opened an investigation after a Russian journalist and an activist who participated in a Berlin conference reported health problems that suggested possible poisoning, the Welt am Sonntag has reported.https://t.co/u4Pwm8HLZI — News24 (@News24) May 21, 2023

The police have confirmed the investigation without providing additional details.

In recent years, there have been poison attacks targeting Russian opposition figures both within and outside Russia. Moscow denies any responsibility by its secret services.