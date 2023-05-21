Breaking Headline

Germany investigates in "Russian journalists poisoning"

Published May 21st, 2023 - 10:34 GMT
ALBAWABA - German authorities have opened an investigation following suspicions of poisoning two Russian journalists and activists, according to AFP.

The Russian journalists and activists who had recently attended a meeting of Russian opposition figures in Berlin, reported health problems.

One of the participants, identified as a 'journalist', who recently left Russia, was reported to be experiencing "unspecified symptoms" during the meeting, which she believed had started earlier.

While the second participant, Natalia Arno, director of the non-governmental organization "Free Russia" based in the United States, was said to be experiencing symptoms and discovered that her hotel room had been tampered with.

She shared her health condition on Facebook, saying that her health issues ranging from "sharp pain" to "numbness".

She mentioned that she is still experiencing "strange symptoms" but feels some improvement.

The police have confirmed the investigation without providing additional details.

In recent years, there have been poison attacks targeting Russian opposition figures both within and outside Russia. Moscow denies any responsibility by its secret services.

