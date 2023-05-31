Germany revokes licenses of 4 Russian consulates

ALBAWABA - The German government announced that it will be revoking the licenses of 4 Russian consulates, according to a spokesperson of the foreign ministry.

#BREAKING Germany tells Russia to close four consulates on its soil: ministry pic.twitter.com/8aLQcmFl8s — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 31, 2023

This move comes as a response to Russia's closing of 3 German consulates in Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg, and Novosibirsk and reducing the number of German diplomatic representatives to 350. Only the German embassy in Moscow and the consulate in St. Petersburg remain open, according to the spokesperson.