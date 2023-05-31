Germany revokes licenses of 4 Russian consulates

ALBAWABA - 5 Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) members have been killed and 10 others were injured in Israeli airstrikes by the Lebanese-Syrian borders earlier today. The ...
ALBAWABA - The German government announced that it will be revoking the licenses of 4 Russian consulates, according to a spokesperson of the foreign ministry.
This move comes as a response to Russia's closing of 3 German consulates in Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg, and Novosibirsk and reducing the number of German diplomatic representatives to 350. Only the German embassy in Moscow and the consulate in St. Petersburg remain open, according to the spokesperson.