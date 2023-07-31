Germany suspends aid to Niger

ALBAWABA - German government spokesman announced in a statement development aid bundle and budget support to Niger following the latest military coup in the country.

According to representatives from the German defense and foreign ministries on Monday, the German government does not intend to withdraw German citizens or soldiers from Niger at this time, based on an evaluation of the existing situation there.

"Our assessment of the situation is that (an evacuation) is not yet required," a foreign ministry spokesperson said, adding that the government was ready in case the West African country deteriorated.