Giorgia Meloni Sworn in as Italy's First Female 'Fascist' PM

ALBAWABA - Italy's first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni was sworn in at the country's presidential palace after she won the last election with her far-rightwing party.

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was named Italian prime minister Friday, becoming the first woman to head a government in Italy AFP reports. Her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party—Eurosceptic and anti-immigration—won September 25 legislative polls but needs outside support to form a government stated the French news agency.

It added Meloni’s appointment is an historic event for the eurozone’s third largest economy and for Brothers of Italy, which has never been in government.

The 45-year-old from Rome will now name her ministers who will be sworn Saturday in front of President Sergio Mattarella.