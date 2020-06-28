Global Coronavirus Cases Spike Over 10 Million

  1. Home
Published June 28th, 2020 - 12:35 GMT
A man wearing a face mask and holding the Italian flag attends the Pope's weekly Angelus prayer at St. Peter's Square in The Vatican, on June 28, 2020 as the city-state eases its lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP
Highlights
Virus-linked deaths worldwide exceed 499,000, over 5M patients have recovered: Johns Hopkins University

Global coronavirus cases have exceeded 10 million on Sunday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The worldwide tally of virus-linked deaths has reached 499,124, while the number of recoveries tops five million.

The US remains the worst-hit country with over 2.5 million infections, while its death toll exceeds 125,500.

Brazil, which has the largest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, has the second-highest number of infections worldwide with 1.31 million.


Russia, India, Italy, Spain and the UK are also among the hardest-hit countries in the world.

China, the ground zero of the virus, has registered 84,743 cases so far, including 4,641 deaths and 79,591 recoveries.

Overall, the virus has spread to 188 countries and regions since late last year.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

