Global Covid-19 Deaths Stand at 30,000 With 660,000 Infections

Global infections surpass 660,000 mark, with more than 30,000 deaths, two-thirds of those in Europe, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Around one-third of the world's population placed in lockdown.

Germany's number of infections rises to 52,547

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany has risen to 52,547 and 389 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert KochInstitute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

Cases rose by 3,965 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 64, the tally showed.

RKI said that the data did not show the complete picture as it did not receive any readings from the regional states Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hesse and Saarland.

Australian PM tightens restrictions

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that public gatherings should not exceed two people and Australians should go out only when necessary, while those over 70 should self-isolate to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.

Morrison said that people "must stay home" unless going out to do essential shopping, exercises, for medical appointments or to work and education if they cannot work or learn remotely.

He also said that there would be a six-month moratorium on evicting people who find themselves in financial distress.

Palestine confirms six new cases

Palestinian government confirmed six new coronavirus cases in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, a government spokesman said the new patients included five members of the same family in the town of Qatanna.

The new infections bring the number of coronavirus cases in Palestine to 104, including nine cases in the Gaza Strip.

Pakistan's virus cases tally crosses 1,500

Federal health authorities in Pakistan report the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 is increasing, raising the country's total number of patients to more then 1,500.

They also report another death of a man in the country's commercial hub, Karachi, increasing the death toll to 12.

New Yorkers urged to avoid travel

US health authorities urged millions of residents of the New York City region to avoid non-essential travel due to surging coronavirus infections there as deaths in the United States rose.

The advisory came after the number of confirmed American deaths passed 2,000, more than double the level two days earlier.

It applies to New York City, the hardest-hit US municipality, and the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The advisory cited “extensive community transmission” in the area and urged residents to avoid travel for 14 days.

New York has more than 52,000 cases and at least 725 deaths. New Jersey reported 86 deaths and Connecticut recorded 20. The United States leads the world with more than 120,000 reported cases.

Thailand reports 143 new cases, one death

Thailand has 143 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total of cases since the outbreak to 1,388, the spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said, giving the latest daily update.

The country also recorded one new fatality, bringing the total of death since the outbreak to 7.

First US Federal prisoner dies of Covid-19

Patrick Jones, a 49-year-old prisoner in Louisiana who was serving a 27-year prison term for a drug charge, became the first federal inmate to die from Covid-19, the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) announced.

A total of 14 inmates and 13 staff in federal prisons across the United States have fallen ill with the virus, according to the BOP's website.

Jones was serving his prison sentence at a low security facility in Oakdale, Louisiana, and first developed symptoms on March 19, the BOP said.

New Zealand reports first death

New Zealand recorded its first death related to the new coronavirus, and the number of people infected with the virus rose by 63 cases to a total of 514, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield said the woman who died was in her 70s and was initially diagnosed with influenza.

South Korea reports 105 new cases

South Korea had confirmed 105 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Saturday, bringing the country's total now to 9,583, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Mexico asks residents to stay home for a month to slow virus as cases rise

Mexico's deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell called on Saturday on all residents in Mexico to stay at home for a month, saying it was the only way to reduce the transmission rate of the coronavirus.

Mexican health authorities said there was a total of 848 confirmed cases in Mexico as of Saturday, 131 more than the previous day, and 16 deaths.

China reports 45 new cases

China reported 45 new coronavirus cases in the mainland on March 28, down from 54 on the previous day, with all but one involving travellers from overseas, the health authority said.

A total of 3,300 people have now died in mainland China from Covid-19, with reported 81,439 infections.

Trump says quarantine 'not necessary' for New York area

President Donald Trump said that a quarantine of the New York area to curb the spread of the coronavirus would not be necessary and that he had asked federal health officials to issue a "strong travel advisory" instead.

Trump said on Twitter that the advisory would be administered by the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in consultation with the federal government.

"A quarantine will not be necessary. Full details will be released by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) tonight," Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut against non-essential domestic travel for 14 days.

In a travel advisory posted on its website, the agency said the warning did not apply to employees of "critical infrastructure industries" including trucking, public health, financial services, and food supply professionals.

Australia government says growth rate of coronavirus infection slows

Australia's health minister said there were "early, positive signs" of a slowdown in the growth rate in new coronavirus infections in the country, with the growth rate approximately halving over the past week.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the slower growth in new inflections showed social distancing measures were working.

"This time last week the rate of increase on cases was up around 25 percent to 30 percent a day," Morrison told a press conference.

"That rate now over the last few days has fallen to about 13 percent - 15 percent.

This article has been adapted from its original source.