The Global Death Toll From The Virus Hits 46,809

Health authorities in several Arab countries confirmed new cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus Wednesday.

Kuwait's Health Ministry said it recorded 28 new cases, taking the total to 317.

Seven more patients were discharged from hospitals in the country, bringing the number of recoveries to 80.

In Lebanon, the Health Ministry announced 16 new cases which brought the total to 479, with seven patients in critical condition.

The death toll in the country reached 14 after authorities confirmed two more fatalities.

Six more people were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 43.

Authorities in Iraq reported one death from the virus and nine new cases. The death toll reached 51 and the number of cases rose to 804.

In Saudi Arabia, the Health Ministry announced 157 new cases, taking the tally to 1,720. Six fatalities were also recorded, raising the death toll to 16.

Morocco's Health Ministry confirmed a new virus-related death, raising the death toll to 37, while the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 638 after 21 more people tested positive.

Recoveries in the country reportedly total 26.

Algeria's Health Ministry confirmed 14 more fatalities due to the coronavirus, including a parliamentarian, raising the death toll to 58.

A total of 61 COVID-19 patients in the country have recovered so far.

Egypt’s Health Ministry confirmed six new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 52, while the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 179.

The death toll in Tunisia reached 12 after authorities confirmed two more fatalities, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The ministry said the total number of cases rose to 423, while five more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Qatar’s Health Ministry said the number of cases had risen to 835, while the number of recoveries rose to 71.

Two patients in the country have died from the virus so far.

Jordan’s Health Minister Sa'ad Jaber said the country recorded four new cases, taking the total to 278.

Authorities have reported five deaths from the virus so far.

After first appearing in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 176 countries and regions.

The global death toll from the virus has hit 46,809 with 932,605 confirmed cases and 193,177 recoveries, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The coronavirus attacks the respiratory tract with the potential to cause pneumonia and death.

Despite its severity, most people experience mild symptoms and recover, but the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are particularly vulnerable to the virus.

This article has been adapted from its original source.