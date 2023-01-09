Glory ship breaks down in Suez Canal

ALBAWABA - The Maritime Rescue Team of the Suez Canal Authority is re-floating a vessel that had broken down in the vicinity of the Canal earlier in the day.

The Marshal Island-flagged Glory is laden with corn from the Ukraine and bound for China. It ran aground in the Suez Canal while crossing near the Egyptian city of Qantara.

Initial media reports suggested that the vessel had run aground without specifying a reason. But Suez Canal Authority officials later explained that the ship developed a mechanical problem that was fixed.

بالصور عملية قطر السفينة GLORY بواسطة قاطرات الهيئة 📸#Suezcanal pic.twitter.com/mhGRrwKP0q — هيئة قناة السويس Suez Canal Authority (@SuezAuthorityEG) January 9, 2023

The breakdown of the ship, which is 225 meters long and 32 meters wide, and was loaded with a cargo of 41,000 tons, did not significantly affect navigation and caused only “minor delays,” according to statements made by authority officials.

The head of the authority, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, confirmed in subsequent statements that the authority possesses the necessary rescue expertise and navigational and technical insurance capabilities to deal professionally with any emergency.

He noted that the navigation movement in the canal returned to normal a few hours later.