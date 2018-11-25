Government or no Cabinet Business as Usual in Lebanon!

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri addresses journalists during a press conference in Beirut on May 7, 2018. (AFP/File)

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri Sunday expressed optimism that a government will be formed one way or another, as the Cabinet formation deadlock entered its seventh month.

"I won’t talk much about the disruption in the government formation process," Hariri said in a televised news conference at his Downtown Beirut residence. "We should reach a solution, and eventually we are going to find a solution. We should all know that the Lebanese Constitution is what brings us together and we should focus on what brings us together. This is what I have been doing."

Hariri’s efforts to form a government, since being designated as prime minister in May, have been met with a series of obstacles.

The last remaining hurdle to be overcome concerns a group of six Hezbollah-backed Sunni MPs demanding Cabinet representation. Hariri has refused to cede a Cabinet seat to them and has implied that it’s up to Hezbollah to resolve the issue.

This article has been adapted from its original source.