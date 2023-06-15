Governor of Western Darfur Abakar killed as war tears Sudan

ALBAWABA - Governor of Western Darfur Khamis Abakar was abducted and killed by an armed militia later on Wednesday after doing a TV interview, in which he accused paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of committing mass killing crimes across the country.

The Western Darfur Governor Khamis Abakar has publicly bashed RSF for the expansion of fights across the country, labeling their works in the country as "genocide". War had been tearing through Sudan for more than two months now, with both warring parties having shown no interest in backing down.

A pro-democracy governor of West Darfur Khamis Abbakar was assassinated by RSF in El Geneina. He had accused the group of genocide.



What’s happening in Sudan, particularly in West Darfur deserves URGENT global attention. This was our story tonight on the @NewsHour pic.twitter.com/Qanptjs52w — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) June 14, 2023

The Sudanese Army took the killing of Abakar as a chance to accuse the RSF of “kidnapping and assassinating” the governor. The army took it to Facebook saying that the RSF has a "record of barbaric crimes that it has been committing against all the Sudanese people”.

In his interview with AlHadath TV, Abakar called for international intervention as the situation deteriorates and civilians are being killed left and right. “Civilians are being killed randomly and in large numbers,” Abakar had said.

Videos have been roaming social media of armed men, some dressed in RSF uniforms, abducting Abakar. Other videos allegedly portrayed the governor lying on the ground with injuries to his face and neck.

The United Nations said on Wednesday that the conflict in Sudan had displaced more than 2 million people, and escalating attacks in Darfur could amount to “crimes against humanity”, AlJazeera reported.