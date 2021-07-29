Greece Arrests Senior ISIS Member

Local media sources revealed on Wednesday that the Greek police arrested a former senior Daesh/ISIS member of Moroccan nationality.

Absolutely surreal situation: Turkey tried to deport an American #ISIS member to Greece today but the Greeks refused to take him, Turkish media says.



The alleged jihadist was left stranded in no man's land between the two border posts. Unclear right now if he's still there. pic.twitter.com/lebWdQj06z — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) November 11, 2019

“Greek security services on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old Moroccan national who had held senior positions in the operational squads of the Islamic State terrorist organization in Syria,” Moroccan news agency MAP reported.

Citing a security source, MAP reported that the arrest came after a “joint coordination and exchange of intelligence carried out within the framework of multilateral security cooperation, with the active contribution of Moroccan security services and their counterparts in Greece, Italy, England, and the United States.”

