Greece Arrests Senior ISIS Member

Published July 29th, 2021 - 06:49 GMT
Former senior ISIS member jailed in Greece.
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
A 28-year-old Moroccan ISIS member held in Greece

Local media sources revealed on Wednesday that the Greek police arrested a former senior Daesh/ISIS member of Moroccan nationality.

“Greek security services on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old Moroccan national who had held senior positions in the operational squads of the Islamic State terrorist organization in Syria,” Moroccan news agency MAP reported.

 

Citing a security source, MAP reported that the arrest came after a “joint coordination and exchange of intelligence carried out within the framework of multilateral security cooperation, with the active contribution of Moroccan security services and their counterparts in Greece, Italy, England, and the United States.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.

