Greece Extends Covid-19 Lockdown Till January 7th

Greece extended lockdown measures to Jan. 7 on Monday in an attempt to further curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said in a press conference that schools, restaurants, bars, ski resorts and courts would remain closed until then.

Greece further extends lockdown measures until Jan 7 https://t.co/vgKMqaE0GP pic.twitter.com/uGiRsWf7Vk — Greekcitytimes (@greekcitytimes) December 7, 2020

Despite a significant drop in daily cases over the past days, Petsas said the pressure on the national health system still remains great.

The measures on travel are still in place, as well as a night curfew.



New announcements are expected in the coming days concerning retail stores, hairdressing salons and churches, added Petsas.

Meanwhile, authorities announced 1,251 new infections on Monday, with the overall number reaching 116,721 cases.

From the new confirmed cases, 20 were recorded at the country's entry points.

In the last 24 hours, 89 people died of the virus, with the total now standing at 3,092 since the start of the outbreak in the country.

