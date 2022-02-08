Greek Journalist Found Dead in Cairo

A correspondent for Greece’s state news agency AMNA was found dead in Cairo, the Greek Foreign Ministry said on Sunda Feb. 6, 2022.

In a statement, it said Nikolaou Katsika, who also worked for Greek public broadcaster ERT, was found dead on Saturday Feb. 5.

Expressing condolences to the victim's family, the ministry said the Greek consulate in Egypt is in contact with Egyptian authorities.

Further information on circumstances surrounding the journalist’s death was not provided.

