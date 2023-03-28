Greek Police Say Dismantled ‘Terrorist Network’, Arresting Two Pakistanis

  1. Home
Published March 28th, 2023 - 03:55 GMT
Greek police sources said that officers arrested two Pakistanis aged 27 and 29 who were planning attacks on Israelis in central Athens. Police had said earlier that they "dismantled" a terrorist network and arrested two foreigners.

Tuesday, Greek authorities reported the arrest of two Pakistanis who were accused of planning to target Israelis in Athens and said they had eliminated a "terrorist" network.

"After coordinated actions by the Greek police and the National Intelligence Service, a terrorist network was dismantled which, from abroad, was planning strikes against carefully selected targets on Greek territory," the statement said.

According to the police, the network was planning how to carry out the attack and had "already chosen the target of the attack."

Greek Police Stop Terrorist Attack

Greek police sources stated that officials had captured two Pakistanis, matured 27 and 29, of Iranian origin, who were arranging assaults on Israelis in focal Athens.

