Greek Villagers Refuse to Evacuate to Save Their Homes From Wildfires

Greek villagers have refused to evacuate and are working around the clock to save their homes as wildfires continue to ravage the country for the eight consecutive day.

It comes after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis blamed climate change for creating the huge blazes as he issued a withering apology for failures in tackling the wildfires.

The Evia fire is one of around a dozen currently burning in Greece, which is in the midst of its worst heatwave in 30 years, but is by far the most widespread and severe.

Residents have mounted a round the clock watch to try to save their homes from the wildfires ravaging the Greek island of Evia, determined to stay put despite the authorities urging them to evacuate.

Locals have complained help was nowhere to be seen as their livelihoods were reduced to ash.

The fire brigade was bracing for a pick up in winds from Tuesday afternoon which could cause more flare ups on Greece's second largest island, amid fears other fronts on the Peloponnese could also be reignited.

The government is due to announce fast-track relief measures for those who have lost homes and property - but for some villagers, leaving their houses to the flames turning the skies a deep red was not an option.

'Police came and told us to evacuate the village of Avgaria but we cannot, this is our property. We cannot let our homes burn,' said Ioannis Aggelopoulos, 55, who owns a car body shop at Istiaia, on the island's northern tip.

'We haven't slept in three days, we have been sleeping in shifts.'

Villager Ioanna Metaksioti, 59, joined the patrol: 'We are very afraid, but we have to stay.'

Efforts underway to put out forest fires in Evia island of Greece



• At least 1,000 houses were completely burned down in the fires which turned into a disaster in the north of island



• 46,000 hectares of forestland on Evia were consumed by blazes pic.twitter.com/5yNb8YszBJ — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) August 10, 2021

Prime Minister Mitsotakis will chair a cabinet meeting later in the day and his government will announce specific relief measures for those who lost homes, farms and property as authorities began counting the cost in lost homes and livelihoods.

On Monday he approved a 500 million-euro budget for aid for Evia and the Attica region around Athens.

Such is the extent of the destruction the only way it can be captured in its entirety is from space - with EU weather satellites revealing how fires have scorched their way from one side of Evia island to the other.

The Athens National Observatory estimated about 650,000 hectares had been burned and 1,000 homes destroyed by the flames until Sunday, with that figure rising as the blazes continue.

Hundreds of residents have been forced to flee hellish scenes as hillsides turned to walls of fire - bundled on to boats while smoke filled the air and water-carrying helicopters circled overhead.

Almost 1,000 firefighters, nine aircraft and 200 vehicles have been sent to Greece from other European countries to help.

Mitsotakis promised that forests destroyed by the fires would be restored and climate defences would be built up.

On Evia alone, almost half a million acres of tinder-dry forest has been torched while at least 1,000 homes have been burned to the ground in the village of Mantoudi, Greek news site Protothema reported.

George Stamoulos, deputy mayor of the settlement, said fire crews had been abandoned by the government who ignored his pleas to send aircraft to help fight the flames. '[I was] a voice roaring in the desert,' he said.

It was a sentiment echoed by David Angelou, a local who had to be evacuated from the seaside town of Pefki by ferry as the flames closed in, saying: 'We were completely forsaken.'

'There were no fire brigades, there were no vehicles, nothing,' he added. 'You could feel the enormous heat, there was also a lot of smoke. You could see the sun, a red ball, and then, nothing else around.'

Firefighters said there are hopes that Evia's fire could be brought under control today as flames which have torn across the entire island finally reach the sea and run out of forest to burn.

Giannis Kontzias, mayor of the town of Istiaia, reported: 'The situation with the fires has started to normalise, since one by one the fronts went out in the sea.'

But others fear that the crisis is far from over, with Mr Stamoulos warning of the risk of flooding and landslides even once the flames have finally been extinguished.

This needless tragedy continues to unfold as the worlds leaders continue to fail the people they serve. Demand far greater action, demand #ZeroCarbon to prevent our world being engulfed by fires, floods, conflict and pain https://t.co/vH5dsTVLSM — Steve Trent (@steventrent) August 10, 2021

Landslides often follow in the footsteps of forest fires because plant roots that typically hold the soil together are burned away, leaving the ground unstable and liable to shift.

The risk of flash flooding also increases because the heat from fires bakes the ground in places, causing it to repel rather than absorb water.

The wildfires have stretched Greece's firefighting capabilities to the limit, and the government has appealed for help from abroad.

More than 20 countries have responded, sending planes, helicopters, vehicles and manpower.

Greece's Civil Protection chief, Nikos Hardalias, has stressed that firefighters have been doing everything they can.

Algeria has become the latest Mediterranean country hit with wildfires after over 31 blazes broke out amid blistering temperatures and tinder-dry conditions, officials said on Tuesday.

At least five people have died in the fires as temperatures reached 46C (115F) and officials warned the country faces severe water shortages.

Photographs posted on social media show huge walls of flame and billowing clouds of smoke towering over villages in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the capital Algiers.

Fires were reported in multiple locations in 14 districts, 10 of them around Tizi Ouzou, one of the most populous cities in Kabylie.

Two people died in Ait-Yenni, one in Yakourene, and another near Azazga, forestry officer Youcef Ould Mohamed told the official APS news agency.

Another person died in a fire near Tizi Ouzou, the Ennahar television channel reported. Major fires were also reported in Jijel, Bejaia, Bouira, Guelma, Khenchela and Setif.

Several major fires in recent years have been blamed on arson.

Last month, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered a bill to stiffen punishments for starting a forest fire, with sentences of up to 30 years in prison - and possible life imprisonment, if the fire results in death.

In July, three people were arrested on suspicion of starting fires that devastated 15 square kilometres (six square miles) of forest in the Aures mountains.

While in 2020, nearly 440 square kilometres (170 square miles) of forest were destroyed by fire, and several people were arrested on suspicion of arson.

Fires have been driven by a heatwave that saw temperatures in Greece soar to 45C (113F), the country's hottest summer in three decades which scientists warn is being driven by climate change.

Similar temperatures have been recorded in neighbouring Turkey where fires have also taken hold, with crews still trying to extinguish blazes in five locations in the coastal province of Mugla, in the country's southwest.

'The situation is improving,' Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said late on Sunday. 'It is too soon to say the fires are under control, but we are reaching that point.'

Meanwhile western Europe has also seen some of its worst flooding in recent years this year, which scientists say is also the result of climate change.

More than 100 people died across Germany and Belgium after three months of rain fell in just a few hours last month, washing away entire towns and leaving thousands homeless.

Calls to finally tackle climate change after decades of inaction are now gathering pace, with the UN releasing a report today that warns the world is already experiencing the effects - which are set to get rapidly worse.

It highlighted how scientists are quantifying the extent to which human-induced warming increases the intensity and/or likelihood of a specific extreme weather event, such as a heatwave, drought, or a wildfire.

The Earth is likely to warm by 1.5C within the next 20 years - a decade earlier than previously expected - the bombshell report dubbed a 'code red for humanity' warned.

Scientists had expected temperatures to rise by 1.5C above pre-industrial levels between 2030 and 2052 but now believe it will happen between this year and 2040.

The world's largest ever report into climate change also said it was 'unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, oceans and land'.

Since 1970, global surface temperatures have risen faster than in any other 50-year period over the past 2,000 years, the authors said, while the past five years have been the hottest on record since 1850.

'It's just guaranteed that it's going to get worse,' said report co-author Linda Mearns, a senior climate scientist at the US National Center for Atmospheric Research. 'I don't see any area that is safe… Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.'

