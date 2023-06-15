Grossi arrives at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

ALBAWABA - United Nations' nuclear chief Rafael Grossi has arrived Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Grossi arrived in the area to assess the situation, after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam imposed great threats on the nuclear plant, which relies heavily on water from the reservoir to power its turbine condensers.

#UPDATE UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi has arrived at Ukraine's Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic plant, a Russian official said Thursday. pic.twitter.com/llz6WE5EIm — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 15, 2023

Additionally, the IAEA watchdog is anticipated to lead an expert expedition at the facility "with a strengthened team". Since last fall, IAEA experts have been observing the situation at the nuclear power plant.