Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Grossi arrives at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Grossi arrives at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Published June 15th, 2023 - 10:50 GMT
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi standing next to his car in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on his way to visit the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhnodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine. (Photo by Fredrik DAHL / International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) / AFP)

ALBAWABA - United Nations' nuclear chief Rafael Grossi has arrived Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. 

Grossi arrived in the area to assess the situation, after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam imposed great threats on the nuclear plant, which relies heavily on water from the reservoir to power its turbine condensers.

Additionally, the IAEA watchdog is anticipated to lead an expert expedition at the facility "with a strengthened team". Since last fall, IAEA experts have been observing the situation at the nuclear power plant.

Tags:Rafael GrossiZaporizhzhiaUkraineRussiaIAEA

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...