  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Growing Schism Threatens to Unwind the GNA in Libya

Growing Schism Threatens to Unwind the GNA in Libya

Ty Joplin

Ty Joplin

Published September 3rd, 2020 - 07:41 GMT
Protesters in Tripoli, Libya gather against corruption and electricity shortages on Aug 24, 2020 (AFP/FILE)
Protesters in Tripoli, Libya gather against corruption and electricity shortages on Aug 24, 2020 (AFP/FILE)
Inside the war-torn country of Libya, where two rival governments are pitted in an indefinite civil war, nationwide discontent is coalescing. On August 23, organized protests occurred in over a dozen sites throughout Tripoli, which is controlled by the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). And though they received far less media attention, protesters aired similar grievances against the Libyan National Army (LNA) in cities to the east.    Under both warring regi

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News.


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...