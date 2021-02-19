Guinea to Receive 1000s of Ebola Vaccines From WHO

  1. Home
Published February 19th, 2021 - 05:43 GMT
Four people have died of Ebola in Guinea, the first resurgence of the haemorrhagic fever in the West African nation since a 2013-2016 epidemic left thousands dead, Health Minister Remy Lamah said on February 13, 2021. CARL DE SOUZA / AFP
Highlights
Vaccination program expected to start next week, says senior WHO official.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Thursday that it will send thousands of doses of an Ebola vaccine to the West African country of Guinea to fight a new outbreak of the disease. 

Speaking at a virtual press conference, WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said the first 11,000 doses of the vaccine and at least 100 experts are expected to arrive in Guinea on Sunday.

Saying that the vaccination program will start on Feb. 22, Moeti also noted that the WHO is trying secure an additional 8,600 doses of the vaccine from the US.


Guinea was one of the three most-affected countries in the 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola outbreak, which was the largest since the virus was first discovered in 1976.

The disease caused global alarm in 2014, when the world's worst outbreak began in West Africa, killing more than 11,300 people and infecting an estimated 28,600 as it swept through Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Ebola, a tropical fever that first appeared in 1976 in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, is transmitted to humans from wild animals.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

