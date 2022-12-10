Gulf leaders warn Iran not to meddle in the region

  1. Home
Published December 10th, 2022 - 07:44 GMT
GCC summit in Riyadh
This handout picture released by the UAE Presidential Court shows R to L: Secretary General of the GCC Nayef Falah Al Hajraf, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Omani Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, in Riyadh during the China-Gulf Summit on December 9, 2022. (Photo by Ryan CARTER / AFP)

The 43rd summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) announced Friday its rejection of what it described as Iranian interventions in the region. 

It called for the continuation of implementing the Istanbul grain deal between Russia and Ukraine.

The announcements came in the final statement of the summit which was held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

The statement urged Iraq to respect the sovereignty of Kuwait and stressed enhancing the military collective work between GCC countries to achieve collective security.

On Dec. 2, Kuwait asked Iraq to withdraw three Iraqi ships that crossed into Kuwait's territorial waters.

The summit hailed the success of Qatar hosting the World Cup and decided that Doha will hold the presidency of the 44th GCC summit.

Regarding the Palestinian issue, the statement stressed activating efforts of the international community to solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. It also demanded a halt to targeting Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem and rejected any move to annex any Israeli settlement built in the occupied West Bank to Israel.

The GCC urged Lebanese parties to honor the Constitution in Lebanon and implement political and economic reforms.

I also said the GCC Ministerial Council will follow up with Kuwait to name a successor to GCC's Secretary General Nayef Al-Hajraf.

The summit was headed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and was attended by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahd bin Mahmoud and Hamad Al-Sharqi, ruler of the Fujairah Emirate, representing the United Arab Emirates.

Formed in 1981, the GCC has six members -- Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman -- which heavily rely on oil or gas revenue.

 

