Gulf leaders warn Iran not to meddle in the region

The 43rd summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) announced Friday its rejection of what it described as Iranian interventions in the region.

It called for the continuation of implementing the Istanbul grain deal between Russia and Ukraine.

The announcements came in the final statement of the summit which was held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

HM King #Hamad_bin_Isa Al Khalifa, along with HRH the CP and PM #Salman_bin_Hamad, participates in the 43rd #GCC Summit, held in Riyadh, Kingdom of #Saudi Arabia #Bahrain pic.twitter.com/vrL4oEytEx — أخبار سمو ولي العهد (@BahrainCPnews) December 9, 2022

The statement urged Iraq to respect the sovereignty of Kuwait and stressed enhancing the military collective work between GCC countries to achieve collective security.

On Dec. 2, Kuwait asked Iraq to withdraw three Iraqi ships that crossed into Kuwait's territorial waters.

The summit hailed the success of Qatar hosting the World Cup and decided that Doha will hold the presidency of the 44th GCC summit.

#QNA_Video |

HH the Amir's Participation in the 43rd GCC Supreme Council Summit and the Riyadh Gulf-China Summit for Cooperation and Development. #QNA#Gulf_China_Summit pic.twitter.com/58nrxUsURt — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) December 9, 2022

Regarding the Palestinian issue, the statement stressed activating efforts of the international community to solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. It also demanded a halt to targeting Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem and rejected any move to annex any Israeli settlement built in the occupied West Bank to Israel.

The GCC urged Lebanese parties to honor the Constitution in Lebanon and implement political and economic reforms.

I also said the GCC Ministerial Council will follow up with Kuwait to name a successor to GCC's Secretary General Nayef Al-Hajraf.

First China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, respectively. At the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of KSA, Chinese President Xi will also pay a state visit to KSA from December 7 to 10. pic.twitter.com/LlBNqhIHJ3 — The International Magazine (@TheIntlMagz) December 8, 2022

The summit was headed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and was attended by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahd bin Mahmoud and Hamad Al-Sharqi, ruler of the Fujairah Emirate, representing the United Arab Emirates.

Formed in 1981, the GCC has six members -- Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman -- which heavily rely on oil or gas revenue.