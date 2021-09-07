A Gun-Shot Wedding! Lebanon May Form a Government in The Next 48 Hours

ALBAWABA – A new government in Lebanon could be hitched up within the next 48 hours.

Barring last-minute snags, a new government could be formed in Lebanon in the next 48 hours as a result of unprecedented US and French pressure on rival factions to facilitate the formation, a political source said Monday. #Lebanon [Kataeb] pic.twitter.com/SMQIRVudF3 — Eli Dror (@edrormba) September 6, 2021

Sources say French and American pressure is being applied on Lebanese politicians to put aside there differences and form a government to deal with the country's acute problems.

#Lebanon designate Mikati to meet President Aoun within the coming hour - their 13th meeting since Mikati appointed a month ago - will they agree on cabinet lineup? French and US pressure on politicians to form a govt as the country has all but collapsed — Zeina Khodr (@ZeinakhodrAljaz) August 26, 2021

Premier-designate Najeeb Mikati has met Lebanese president 13 times in the last month – when he was appointed to form a cabinet.

Lebanon has been without a government for well over a year. Mikati is the third Prime Minister-designate to try to form a cabinet.