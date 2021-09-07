  1. Home
A Gun-Shot Wedding! Lebanon May Form a Government in The Next 48 Hours

Published September 7th, 2021
A Lebanese government in 48 hours, maybe!

ALBAWABA – A new government in Lebanon could be hitched up within the next 48 hours.

Sources say French and American pressure is being applied on Lebanese politicians to put aside there differences and form a government to deal with the country's acute problems.

Premier-designate Najeeb Mikati has met Lebanese president 13 times in the last month – when he was appointed to form a cabinet.

Lebanon has been without a government for well over a year. Mikati is the third Prime Minister-designate to try to form a cabinet.

