Gun Store Shooting Leaves Three Dead in The US

At least three people were killed in a shooting at a gun store in the US state of Louisiana, according to police Saturday.

Shooting at gun store in Louisiana involves 'multiple deaths,' sheriff says https://t.co/0q9nCBaadF — MyNBC5 (@MyNBC5) February 20, 2021

Deputies were dispatched to the Jefferson gun outlet in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie at around 2.50 p.m. (1850GMT), where they found several victims with gunshot injuries, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopingto said in a statement.

‪“Three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene, and two more were transported to a local hospital for treatment" where they are in stable condition, said Lopingto.

The suspect shot two victims inside the store before being fatally shot outside by multiple individuals, according to Lopingto.

BREAKING: Three dead and two wounded after a man open carrying a loaded gun argued with a clerk at a Louisiana gun outlet about whether he could be armed. The man shot two inside the store; he was then shot by multiple customers outside the store. #lalege https://t.co/DIZo8hJVwg — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 20, 2021

This article has been adapted from its original source.