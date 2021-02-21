  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Gun Store Shooting Leaves Three Dead in The US

Gun Store Shooting Leaves Three Dead in The US

Published February 21st, 2021 - 09:50 GMT
A body lies just inside the shattered front door at the Jefferson Gun Outlet as investigators work the scene on February 20, 2021 in Metairie, Louisiana. According to reports, three people were killed and two injured after an altercation lead to gunfire at an indoor shooting range. Michael DeMocker/Getty Images/AFP
A body lies just inside the shattered front door at the Jefferson Gun Outlet as investigators work the scene on February 20, 2021 in Metairie, Louisiana. According to reports, three people were killed and two injured after an altercation lead to gunfire at an indoor shooting range. Michael DeMocker/Getty Images/AFP
Highlights
Two victims in stable condition; suspect dead, says sheriff

At least three people were killed in a shooting at a gun store in the US state of Louisiana, according to police Saturday.

Deputies were dispatched to the Jefferson gun outlet in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie at around 2.50 p.m. (1850GMT), where they found several victims with gunshot injuries, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopingto said in a statement.

 

‪“Three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene, and two more were transported to a local hospital for treatment" where they are in stable condition, said Lopingto.

The suspect shot two victims inside the store before being fatally shot outside by multiple individuals, according to Lopingto.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

US COVID-19 Cases Tops 28 Million as Deaths Hit Around 500,000
Biden Wants Stricter Gun Control and a Ban on Assault Weapons
Gunmen Kidnap Hundreds of Schoolboys in Nigeria

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...