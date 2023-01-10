Gun-wielding man storms a bank in Lebanon

ALBAWABA - A man wielding a gun attempts to storm a bank in Lebanon. A depositor fired gunshots at the closed door of BLOM Bank in Sidon on Tuesday according to the naharnet.

An armed depositor has stormed the Banque Libano-Française in Nabatieh, the Lebanese Depositors Association sa... https://t.co/V6ggLnloJZ — Naharnet (@Naharnet) January 10, 2023

The incident is trending on the social media. The Lebanese website elaborated the man, named Mohammed is a member of the Lebanese Army and clashed with the bank's security guards before firing a pistol.

This was not a stick up but the website reported the man got angry when the bank refused to sell him dollar's at the Sayrafa rate which is a rate lower than the market rate set by the Lebanese Central Bank.

LEBANON -- Man tried to take his own money from bank to pay for a lifesaving operation for his dad. Bank denied his request due to banking crisis. So he came back with a gun and is now holding it up. Protesters have gathered outside in support of the man. pic.twitter.com/MyKlSKYTrN — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 11, 2022

The man was subsequently arrested. Lebanon is reeling under a crisis and banks have long imposed severe restriction on the amount people may withdraw from their own accounts and which led to much frustrations.

Its pointed out in 2022 there were 27 hold ups of banks in the country were people resorted to firearms to take out their own money.