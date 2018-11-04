Gunmen Linked to Coptic Murders Among 19 Militants Killed in Minya Shootout

Egyptian policemen guard the road to Saint Samuel monastery in Minya province after the attack on a bus carrying Coptic Christians. (AFP/File)

Egypt announced on Sunday that gunmen linked to Friday Minya attack were among 19 militants killed in a shootout with security forces.

The Interior Ministry said the militants were tracked to a desert hideout west of the central Minya province.

It said the men opened fire when security forces surrounded them.

It published photographs purporting to show the bodies of the slain militants.

At least seven people were killed and others were wounded in the Minya attack on a bus driving towards a Coptic monastery.

All but one of those killed were members of the same family, according to a list of the victims' names released by the church, which said a boy and a girl, ages 15 and 12 respectively, were among the dead.

The seventh victim, an Anglican, was buried Friday evening in a village outside Minya.

The exact location witnessed a similar terrorist incident in May 2017, when gunmen traveling in four-wheel-drives attacked two buses and a truck carrying a number of Copts to the monastery of Anba Samuel in Minya, killing 29 people and injuring 25 others.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for Friday's attack though it provided no evidence of its involvement.

